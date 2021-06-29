A Rice lake man who faces four felony charges in connection with a May 9 hit-and-run in Ashland County has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 2 following his initial court appearance Monday.
Cody L. Stone is charged with battery intending bodily harm and aggravated battery, both with use of a dangerous weapon. In addition he is charged with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping and five misdemeanors — resisting/failing to stop for an officer, two counts of driving while revoked, one count of resisting arrest and one count of driving while intoxicated with a minor passenger.
