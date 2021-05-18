A Rice Lake man who was arrested after a hit and run incident on May 9 faces additional charges after being arrested a second time while he was out on bail on the initial charges.

Cody L. Stone, 21, is accused of intentionally ramming his car into 36-year-old Elise Plucinski of Washburn. Plucinski suffered a broken arm and other injuries and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center and later transferred to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. St. Mary’s said Monday that Plucinski was no longer a patient there.

