A Rice Lake man charged in a hit-and-run crash faces a third initial appearance hearing as he continues to await the appointment of a public defender.
Cody Lee Stone, 21, is accused of substantial battery intending bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery while armed, first degree recklessly endangering safety, drunken driving with a passenger less than 16 years old and other charges following an incident in which he allegedly rammed his car into 36-year-old Elise Plucinski of Washburn on May 9. He was also charged with felony bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and operating after revocation in an incident that occurred when he was out on bail following the first arrest.
