This is a typical grocery store around 1900 in Ashland. Doesn't this look like an easier way to shop, qwith everything brought to you by the nice folks behind the counter? Simpler time then.

The museum is now open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in and see our gift shop with lots of new items on the shelves.

