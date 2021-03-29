...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 25 kt through
this evening. Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
after midnight. Waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINDY CONDITIONS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY...
Strong southerly winds will continue late this afternoon and
evening with speeds sustained from 15 to 25 mph, with higher
gusts. Low relative humidities will combine with the strong winds
and warm temperatures today to elevate fire weather concerns
across northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
Carl Watras, a University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Limnology researcher, has found that when lake levels go up, levels of mercury increase in walleye, one of the state’s most prized game fish. When levels go down, concentrations in walleye also go down. Here, state Department of Natural Resources fisheries technician Katie Renschen displays a walleye captured during assessments on the Menominee River in April 2018.
MADISON — A new study finds that historic sources of mercury pollution are driving higher concentrations of the contaminant in sport fish that live and feed in the Duluth-Superior harbor. The results indicate contamination from long ago still holds risks for coastal areas of the Great Lakes.
Industrial pollution from contaminants like mercury threatens fish and wetland habitats in coastal areas, including the largest port on the Great Lakes. The contamination has led to fish consumption advisories in the St. Louis River estuary that runs between Duluth and Superior. Mercury is known to build up in fish tissue and people over time potentially causing developmental issues in children, muscle weakness and loss of coordination.
