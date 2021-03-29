walleye-336x431.jpg

Carl Watras, a University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Limnology researcher, has found that when lake levels go up, levels of mercury increase in walleye, one of the state’s most prized game fish. When levels go down, concentrations in walleye also go down. Here, state Department of Natural Resources fisheries technician Katie Renschen displays a walleye captured during assessments on the Menominee River in April 2018.

MADISON — A new study finds that historic sources of mercury pollution are driving higher concentrations of the contaminant in sport fish that live and feed in the Duluth-Superior harbor. The results indicate contamination from long ago still holds risks for coastal areas of the Great Lakes.

Industrial pollution from contaminants like mercury threatens fish and wetland habitats in coastal areas, including the largest port on the Great Lakes. The contamination has led to fish consumption advisories in the St. Louis River estuary that runs between Duluth and Superior. Mercury is known to build up in fish tissue and people over time potentially causing developmental issues in children, muscle weakness and loss of coordination.

