A recent trip to see family down in Ohio and Indiana, the region where I did most of my growing up, reminded me of what a different experience winter is for those in the lower Great Lakes area. They still have four distinct seasons, and arguably have something starting in March that actually approximates spring and not just mud season. But winter there is a much more variable experience. Many folks around here wonder what people do all winter if they don't have months of skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing and snowshoeing to keep them occupied. A visit to Brown County State Park in Indiana showed that a milder winter has its own kind of beauty.

Brown County State Park is located just outside the charming little town of Nashville, Indiana. For those whose mental picture of Indiana is the endless flat cornfields along the interstate between Chicago and Indianapolis, Brown County — and much of southern Indiana — is a welcome surprise. The area resembles the Wisconsin Driftless Area with its rolling hills and steep creek valleys. The limestone bedrock lends a different shape to the landscape, with flatter horizons and straight gullies instead of the meandering streams and sandstone mounds of southwestern Wisconsin. With its lovely vistas, dense mature forests and gorgeous ravines, it's a great year-round destination for hiking, camping, horseback riding and mountain biking. I had a chance last week to explore the Trail 8 section with my brother and friend of the column Bob Morris, who is lucky enough to live just down the road from this beautiful park.

