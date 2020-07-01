Bridge out
Ryan Urban/Rice Lake Chronotype

Highway 63 just south of Highway 2 in Bayfield County will close Monday for replacement of the South Fish Creek bridge.

The project includes removing and replacing the bridge, improving the structure’s vertical alignment, putting down new aggregate base and shoulders, paving Highway 63 on either side of the structure with new asphalt, and regrading abutment slopes.

