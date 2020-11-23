big buck

 

Dayton Schock, 12, shot the buck of a lifetime Sunday. It is an 11-pointer with a 16-inch spread and it weighed 181.8 pounds. The Highbridge boy was hunting with his dad, Dano Schock, and with a special gun he received from a family friend, Al, who wanted Dayton to make hunting memories that he remembers from his mentor years ago, Dave Schutte, Sr.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments