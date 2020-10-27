...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 KNOTS
AND WAVES 5 TO 8 FEET. WAVES 8 TO 12 FEET AND OCCASIONALLY AS
HIGH AS 15 FEET FROM TACONITE HARBOR TO GRAND PORTAGE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR.
* WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD
CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MARINERS SHOULD ALTER PLANS TO AVOID THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE
VESSEL FOR SEVERE CONDITIONS.
&&
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is siding with Republicans to prevent Wisconsin from counting mailed ballots that are received after Election Day.
In a 5-3 order, the justices on Monday refused to reinstate a lower court order that called for mailed ballots to be counted if they are received up to six days after the Nov. 3 election. A federal appeals court had already put that order on hold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.