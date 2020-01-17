AHS Hoops

John Bochler drives during an LSC boys hoops game Thursday in Ashland.

 JAKE BROWN/STAFF PHOTO

The Ashland High School boys basketball team hosted a high-flying Hermantown team in the second game of a Lake Superior Conference doubleheader Thursday, and the visiting Hawks cruised to an 82-47 victory over the Oredockers at the Sundberg Gym.

Hermantown (5-0 LSC, 8-5 overall) hit the Oredockers (1-2, 6-7) from every angle and built up an early lead, eventually going into halftime up 48-22. The Hawks kept up the pace in the second half and came away with another win to stay atop the LSC standings.

