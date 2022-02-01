Even with the long, warm fall we had in the Northwoods, I was unable to get a few dozen flower bulbs planted. In December, I found the leftover bulbs and decided to try my hand at forcing bulbs. Forcing bulbs means that one replicates the conditions that a bulb would normally go through, but at a different time of year. Different bulbs have different needs but most require a time of cold storage around 40 degrees followed by a sit on a warm windowsill. It seemed doable. We have a small house and there isn’t much extra space for hobbies, but I transformed a hallway into a grow station. In a large cooler, I placed several ice packs, checked the temperature and humidity to make sure it was at an ideal cold storage and placed my pots full of moist soil and flower bulbs inside. Some needed two weeks, others 10, and others 14 to 16 weeks in the cold storage. I changed out the ice packs when they melted, kept a journal, and was delighted when the first pot came out after two weeks. Its green shoots are reaching towards the window; the promise of flowers in winter close behind.
As the weeks have gone by and I continued to change ice packs, I finally looked at the calendar. Fourteen weeks of this? What was I thinking? Fourteen weeks, in my flower-crazed optimism, did not equate to having a cooler in the hallway and changing icepacks for 100 days. I needed the cooler so removed the remining pots, said a little prayer and gave them a pep talk about survival of the fittest, and placed them on the windowsill. No green shoots yet. Time and I are having some issues right now.
