Karner blue butterfly

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to help collect information about the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly and its habitat to help advance recovery efforts.

One of the many things Wisconsinites can be proud of is the abundance of habitats that support the world’s largest populations of Karner blue butterflies. Wisconsin is one of the last remaining strongholds in the entire Karner range. They can be found in barrens, savannas, prairies and right-of-way corridors. The adult Karner is about the size of a nickel and has two flight periods, the first beginning in late May/early June into late June and the second beginning in early/mid July into late August.

