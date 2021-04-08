Oak

Oak wilt easily can be spread to a tree with damaged branches. Experts recommend not trimming or doing work near oak trees between April and October when they are most susceptible. (Image by TanteTati from Pixabay)

April brings a high risk for the often-fatal oak wilt disease across the state, and as a result, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommends not pruning or cutting oak trees from April through July. What you can’t see can kill a tree.

Oak wilt is widespread in southern Wisconsin, but it is still a new and uncommon disease in much of northern Wisconsin. As spring draws property owners outdoors to start seasonal yard-maintenance and cleanup projects, when it comes to the health of oaks trees, keeping those chainsaws and trimming tools a safe distance will go a long way to ensure that your trees stay healthy for many more spring seasons to come.

