...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Helen M, (Schroeder) Schlais passed away October 22, 2019. Helen was born the daughter of John and Julia ( Michealson ) Schroeder, January 3, 1920. Helen was a devoted military wife and homemaker for her husband Alvin, and their children, Richard, Linda and Hope. Helen was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Helen enjoyed gardening and canning in the summer and sewing in the winter. She always had a funny story to tell and pictures of her family to share. Helen will be buried with her husband of 67 years, in Arlington National Cemetery March 23, 2023. Her loving and caring heart is missed by many.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Schlais as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
