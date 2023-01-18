Helen M, (Schroeder) Schlais passed away October 22, 2019. Helen was born the daughter of John and Julia ( Michealson ) Schroeder, January 3, 1920. Helen was a devoted military wife and homemaker for her husband Alvin, and their children, Richard, Linda and Hope. Helen was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Helen enjoyed gardening and canning in the summer and sewing in the winter. She always had a funny story to tell and pictures of her family to share. Helen will be buried with her husband of 67 years, in Arlington National Cemetery March 23, 2023. Her loving and caring heart is missed by many.

