Foundation check

Jason Jenicek and Bob Kreinbring, representing the Chequamegon Vet Center, receiving a check from Ashland Foundation Treasurer Betty Yankee. The grant will help purchase a defibrillator for the Vet Center.

Donations to the foundation may be made to: AF, Inc.; P.O. Box 762; Ashland, WI 54806. Donations may also be made through the Amazon Smile program.

