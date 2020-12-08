Virus Outbreak

MADISON — State officials worked Monday to tamp down expectations that vaccines will offer a quick way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying most of the state's nearly 6 million people will likely have to wait months for their first shots.

Federal officials appear on the cusp of authorizing a vaccine. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee is expected to meet to discuss emergency authorization for a vaccine developed by Pfizer on Thursday and for a vaccine developed by Moderna on Dec. 17. With authorization imminent, all eyes now turn to the states as they prepare to distribute doses.

