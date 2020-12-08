...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 15 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KT AND
WAVES 2 TO 5 FT, HIGHEST ALONG THE NORTH SHORE.
* WHERE...DULUTH MN TO PORT WING WI, GRAND MARAIS TO TACONITE
HARBOR MN AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. Moderna said Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, its COVID-19 shot provides strong protection against the coronavirus that's surging in the U.S. and around the world. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
MADISON — State officials worked Monday to tamp down expectations that vaccines will offer a quick way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying most of the state's nearly 6 million people will likely have to wait months for their first shots.
Federal officials appear on the cusp of authorizing a vaccine. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee is expected to meet to discuss emergency authorization for a vaccine developed by Pfizer on Thursday and for a vaccine developed by Moderna on Dec. 17. With authorization imminent, all eyes now turn to the states as they prepare to distribute doses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.