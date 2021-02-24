John Dettloff skied his 37th Birkebeiner race in 2019.

This year will mark the 39th full Birkebeiner for Hayward-area resident John Dettloff. He has done every Birkie from 1981 to the present.

“I plan on doing the full Birkie virtually at ABR (trails near Ironwood, Michigan) for two reasons,” Detttloff said. “First, I had a double hernia surgery late in November and I like having the virtual option to ski elsewhere because I don’t want to overdo it on the big Seeley Hills just after having surgery. The ABR Trails are flatter and won’t be so stressful."

