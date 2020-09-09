MADISON – Bradley Madison's recent housecleaning really paid off. After selling a canoe he no longer used, Madison, of Hayward, used the cash from the sale to try his luck on some Wisconsin Lottery scratch tickets, including the $30 Supreme ticket. Madison's Supreme ticket happened to be one of the lucky top prize winners worth $1 million.
A Holiday Station Store (10478 Highway 27) in Hayward sold the winning ticket. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000. Holiday will receive a $20,000 incentive for selling the ticket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.