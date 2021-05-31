In time for Memorial Day weekend, members of the Northland Area Builders Association installed the second of two murals on the side walls of brick buildings at the corner of Main and Second streets in Hayward. The 40-foot-long, 12-foot-high mural on the wall of the Odd Fellows Lodge building depicts four Hayward founders —Anthony Judson Hayward, Robert L. McCormick, Anthony “Tony” Wise and Robert “Bob” Kutz. The aluminum panels were commissioned by Stacey Drabek Hessel of Hayward and painted by Butternut artist Kelly Meredith. The work was funded by donations.
