The Ashland girls hosted Hermantown in the opening game of a boys-girls basketball doubleheader at the Sundberg Gym on Thursday, and the Hawks soared to a 69-36 victory over the Oredockers to stay perfect in the Lake Superior Conference.
Hermantown (5-0 LSC, 14-1 overall) battered the Oredockers in the first half and went into the break leading 41-14. The game was closer in the second frame, but the Hawks had plenty of room to finish out the game with a win.
