Coke sign
Contributed photo by by Paul Barnes

The 140-year old apartment building at 1100 Main St. West in Ashland is getting a facelift, and long-covered remnants of the building's past are making a reappearance. When the siding and tarpaper came down from the building's facade, its 1883 birth year was revealed. The east side bears a 1940s Coca-Cola logo and advertisement.

Coca-Cola had a sign-painting division until 1987 that was responsible for advertisements like this one — which were not uncommon from the 1890s to the 1970s. According to the building's owner, both bits of history will go back under cover when new siding is up.

