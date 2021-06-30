The 140-year old apartment building at 1100 Main St. West in Ashland is getting a facelift, and long-covered remnants of the building's past are making a reappearance. When the siding and tarpaper came down from the building's facade, its 1883 birth year was revealed. The east side bears a 1940s Coca-Cola logo and advertisement.
Coca-Cola had a sign-painting division until 1987 that was responsible for advertisements like this one — which were not uncommon from the 1890s to the 1970s. According to the building's owner, both bits of history will go back under cover when new siding is up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.