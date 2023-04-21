Harold John Leask Jr., age 48, of Bayfield, passed away with his loving family by his side, Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born July 19, 1974 in Washburn, the son of Harold and Victoria (Gordon) Leask.

Harold graduated from Bayfield High School in 1992 and continued his schooling at University of Wisconsin – Superior. He married Jennifer Stromski on July 22, 1995. The couple resided and raised their family in Bayfield.

