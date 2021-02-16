Stricker

Ashland helped Jared Stricker celebrate his state wrestling title in the 170-pound weight class with a parade down Main Street Tuesday. His title capped an undefeated 17-0 season, and the 17-year-old senior was taken aback by the hoopla. “It’s a lot. I wasn’t expecting all this,” he said.

