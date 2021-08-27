The Washington Mystics announced Thursday that they have signed center Megan Gustafson for the rest of the season after she had previously signed three seven-day contracts.
Gustafson, a Port Wing native who starred at South Shore High School, has appeared in six games for the Mystics this season, averaging 3.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game. She originally signed with the Mystics on June 21 after Washington was granted a hardship by the WNBA and was waived by the team on June 28. She re-signed with the Mystics on July 1.
