AHS Hoops

Ashland girls varsity basketball coach Brett Gunderson talks with his team in this file photo from Nov. 16, 2018.

 GARETT GREENWALD/FILE PHOTO

The Ashland High School girls basketball team is saying goodbye to its head coach.

The School District of Ashland recently announced that girls varsity head coach Brett Gunderson has resigned after eight seasons in charge of the program.

