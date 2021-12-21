...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Like tiny ballerinas, the crystals float across the sky and dance back down toward the earth. The wind-tossed path that each crystal takes as it grows, and the conditions it encounters along the way, are what make each snowflake unique. By Unknown author — Popular Science Monthly Volume 53, Public Domain, https.commons.wikimedia.orgwindex.phpcurid=15208176
Snowflakes whirled outside my office window, blanketing the rainstorm’s aftermath in white and distracting me from work. Looking back down, I tried to focus on my screen, where the words “Growing Up Wild” sat above a rudimentary diagram of the Museum’s exhibit hall.
Ideas are coming together for our new exhibit, scheduled to open in May. We’re excited to explore the many different ways that Northwoods critters begin, grow, survive and eventually become adults. It’s fascinating to compare and contrast the life cycles of bears, butterflies, bluegills, eagles, humans and more. Each critter takes their own unique path through the adventure of childhood, and it can be fun to imagine ourselves in their shoes.
