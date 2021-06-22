GrouseDrumming

Spring drumming surveys show a 7% decrease since 2019 in the northern region of the state.

 Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced this week the results of its annual ruffed grouse surveys. Roadside ruffed grouse surveys completed this spring showed statewide drumming activity decreased 6% between 2019 and 2021; no data was collected in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ruffed grouse typically follow a 10-year population cycle with cyclic highs occurring in years that end in 9, 0 or 1. It is likely that during this cycle, the grouse population peaked in 2019 or 2020 and it is likely that abundance will begin to decrease in the coming years as we enter the down phase of the cycle.

