FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, a City of Milwaukee Election Commission worker processes absentee ballots for the state's primary election, in downtown Milwaukee, Wis. A conservative law firm asked the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday, June 8 to outlaw ballot harvesting in the state, the process by which outside groups, typically partisan, help to send or return large numbers of absentee ballots. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)

MADISON — A conservative law firm asked the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday to outlaw in the state the process by which outside groups, typically partisan, help to send or return large numbers of absentee ballots.

The move by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty to ban ballot harvesting in the battleground state is a precursor to a possible lawsuit in an ongoing fight over the push to increase mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic. Both major parties are preparing for a monthslong, state-by-state legal fight over how citizens can safely cast their ballots should the coronavirus pandemic persist through November’s election.

