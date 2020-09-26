...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE MILE.
* WHERE...THE NEARSHORE WATERS OF WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR FROM GRAND
PORTAGE TO DULUTH, MN TO SAXON HARBOR, WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...LOW VISIBILITY WILL MAKE NAVIGATION DIFFICULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST NAVIGATE, PROCEED WITH CAUTION. USE PROPER FOG
SIGNALS. MAKE SURE ALL RUNNING LIGHTS ARE ON. REMEMBER TO USE
YOUR RADAR AND COMPASS.
&&
Group seeks to block election grants to 5 Wisconsin cities
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A conservative group says $6.3 million in grants meant to help with November's election in Wisconsin's five largest cities amount to bribery to increase voter turnout in Democratic strongholds, and it is is asking a federal judge to block the funding.
Wisconsin Voters Alliance and seven of its members filed a lawsuit Thursday in federal court claiming that grants announced in July by the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life violate federal election law that says only states, not cities, have discretion about how to implement federal election law.
