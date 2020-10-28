Line 5

 In this June 29, 2018 file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior terminal of Enbridge Energy in Superior, Wis. Jim Mone/AP Photo 

 

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An environmental group is asking Minnesota utility regulators to investigate Enbridge's additions to its existing oil pipeline capacity which could make the company's controversial new $2.6 billion pipeline unnecessary.

A filing by the Indigenous organization Honor the Earth with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission says Enbridge made no mention of its capacity additions during hearings for the pipeline, which is a replacement for the aging Line 3.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments