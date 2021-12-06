GOP targets Wisconsin elections system, nonpartisan director

FILE - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks at the Capitol in Madison, in this July 27, 2021 file photo. Wisconsin Republicans are working to discredit the bipartisan system they created to run elections in the state after President Joe Biden narrowly won last year's presidential race, making the political battleground state the latest front in the national push by the GOP to exert more control over elections. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

 Scott Bauer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A liberal group asked a judge on Friday to find Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in contempt of court for not following a November court order to turn over records about a secretive review of the 2020 election that Republicans have been conducting for months.

American Oversight, which sued to get the records, filed the motion for contempt in Dane County circuit court. Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Nov. 5 gave Vos until Nov. 19 to turn over the records that were created between May and late August.

