The set used for the 2020 StageNorth Groundlings production of “The Merchant of Venice” seen here, which was cancelled after one performance due to the pandemic, will be used for the October 2021 production of “The Lion in Winter.” The Groundlings are proceeding with a 2021-22 theater season with safety protocols in place for theater-goers. (Contributed photo by Claire Duquette)
StageNorth, home to the StageNorth Groundlings community theater organization, has been dark since March of 2020 when its production of Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice” was shuttered after only one performance.
Since then, the Groundlings have been waiting to bring live theater back into their home as safely as possible – and they feel now is the time. This month, they are mounting a production of “The Lion in Winter,” directed by Liz Woodworth, opening Oct. 14.
