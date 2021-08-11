...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Fresh green beans can be dressed up with tomatoes and a little onion to enhance their crisp summer flavor. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)
The bumblebees have been busy in the garden, blundering from flower to flower gathering nectar and pollinating along the way. Despite the scorching start to summer that withered some of the patch, the hard work of the bumblebees and the blessing of the rains means we are overflowing with green and yellow beans. But just like so many summer crops, it’s time to enjoy that plenty as the season is always surprisingly short.
While green beans can be canned or frozen for later, there’s nothing like having them fresh — even munching on a few raw while picking in the patch. This week’s recipe by Chef Kara utilizes a handful of summertime ingredients for a simple yet always delicious way to fix those fresh beans, right out of the garden.
