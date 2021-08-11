Downon the Farm

Fresh green beans can be dressed up with tomatoes and a little onion to enhance their crisp summer flavor. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)

The bumblebees have been busy in the garden, blundering from flower to flower gathering nectar and pollinating along the way. Despite the scorching start to summer that withered some of the patch, the hard work of the bumblebees and the blessing of the rains means we are overflowing with green and yellow beans. But just like so many summer crops, it’s time to enjoy that plenty as the season is always surprisingly short.

While green beans can be canned or frozen for later, there’s nothing like having them fresh — even munching on a few raw while picking in the patch. This week’s recipe by Chef Kara utilizes a handful of summertime ingredients for a simple yet always delicious way to fix those fresh beans, right out of the garden.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments