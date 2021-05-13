...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TODAY...
Very dry conditions with low relative humidity values of 15 to 20
percent are expected today. Winds will be from the southwest at 5
to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. Be sure to check for burning
restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin,
see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo, erosion reaches a house along Lake Michigan's southwestern shoreline in Stevensville, Mich. A months-long spell of dry, mild weather is giving the Great Lakes a break after two years of high water that shattered records and heavily damaged shoreline roads and homes, officials said Monday May 10, 2021. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP. file)
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A spell of dry, mild weather is giving the Great Lakes a break after two years of high water that has shattered records and heavily damaged shoreline roads and homes, officials said.
Although still above normal, the lakes have dropped steadily since last fall and are expected to remain below 2020 levels for most of this year, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers forecast.
