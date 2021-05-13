Great Lakes Water Levels

In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo, erosion reaches a house along Lake Michigan's southwestern shoreline in Stevensville, Mich. A months-long spell of dry, mild weather is giving the Great Lakes a break after two years of high water that shattered records and heavily damaged shoreline roads and homes, officials said Monday May 10, 2021. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP. file)

 Robert Franklin

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A spell of dry, mild weather is giving the Great Lakes a break after two years of high water that has shattered records and heavily damaged shoreline roads and homes, officials said.

Although still above normal, the lakes have dropped steadily since last fall and are expected to remain below 2020 levels for most of this year, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers forecast.

