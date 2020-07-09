A truck sprays water on turf at the former lakeshore Superfund site. The city has received funding to allow reconstruction of the waterfront trail system, the first step in repurposing the land for recreational use.
Ashland has received funding that will allow the city to reconnect its popular waterfront trail system that was severed while the lakefront Superfund site was cleaned up.
The city received $29,850 from the Wisconsin Coastal Management program to restore the trail. The new trail will run along the abandoned rail corridor near the bluff at Kreher Park and a connector path will run to the waterfront near where the old trail was located, allowing hikers, runners and bikers to get close to the water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.