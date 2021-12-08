Nazis

Ashland police are asking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for graffiti found at Central Railyard Park.

The department received a call about the graffiti, which depicts swastikas, white supremacy slogans and other obscenities, Monday morning. A storage building, concession stand and one of the baseball field dugouts were all damaged. Lt. Scott Morland told the Daily Press he believes the incident occurred Sunday night and police have a few suspects in mind, but are asking the public to provide any information they have by calling 715-682-7062.

