Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers examines patterns for Snow Sleeves arm gaiters manufactured at AdventureUs in Washburn as owner Amy Trembo, left, talks about her business. AdventureUs was among several Washburn businesses that Evers visited Thursday to see how state grants have helped revitalize downtown. Washburn businesses have received seven of the $10,000 grants given to businesses that occupy formerly vacant properties.

