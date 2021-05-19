Wisconsin Budget Medicaid

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a free health care clinic before calling a special session of the Legislature to take up a bill expanding Medicaid coverage on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Middleton, Wis. Joining Evers for the announcement was, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake, from left, state Rep. Dianne Hesselbein and state Sen. Jon Erpenbach. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

 Scott Bauer

MIDDLETON — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Legislature to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, a move Republicans have rejected for years and as recently as two weeks ago.

The Democratic governor took a new approach this time. He is earmarking $850 million in federal money that would come to Wisconsin if it expanded Medicaid to pay for more than 50 economic development projects across the state, many of them sought by Republican lawmakers who have opposed Medicaid expansion.

