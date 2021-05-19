...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...All of western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a free health care clinic before calling a special session of the Legislature to take up a bill expanding Medicaid coverage on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Middleton, Wis. Joining Evers for the announcement was, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake, from left, state Rep. Dianne Hesselbein and state Sen. Jon Erpenbach. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
MIDDLETON — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Legislature to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, a move Republicans have rejected for years and as recently as two weeks ago.
The Democratic governor took a new approach this time. He is earmarking $850 million in federal money that would come to Wisconsin if it expanded Medicaid to pay for more than 50 economic development projects across the state, many of them sought by Republican lawmakers who have opposed Medicaid expansion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.