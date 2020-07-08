Nathan W. Gordon retained his seat as Red Cliff Tribal Council vice chairman and Laura J. Gordon will remain secretary as a result of the general election held Tuesday. Also elected were Bryan J. Bainbridge and Christopher D. Boyd to at-large seats.
Nathan Gordon defeated challenger Joseph D. Montano Sr. 220- 202.
