Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 4 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters excluding the Outer Apostle Islands. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&