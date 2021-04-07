...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 4 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters excluding the
Outer Apostle Islands.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
GOP plans for spending Wisconsin's federal stimulus may not be allowed
MADISON — The majority of Wisconsin Republicans' plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money either may not be allowed under the law or might have to be repaid, according to nonpartisan analyses of the bills that are moving quickly through the Legislature.
Republicans are moving to pass bills that would spend the federal money as they want, rather than as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers intends. The law gives the governor control over most of the money and he has provided few details on how he intends for it to be spent. Evers has signaled he will veto the Republican measures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.