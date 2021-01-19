MADISON — Republican legislative leaders convened a special session Tuesday to fix the state's unemployment system in the face of a massive backlog of pandemic-related claims but ended it seconds after it began without taking any substantive action.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced he wants to upgrade the Department of Workforce Development's systems during his State of the State speech earlier this month. He called a special legislative session to begin at noon on Tuesday to pass a $5.3 million plan to modernize the department's processes.
