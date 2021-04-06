...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 5 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
GOP lawmakers quiz Wisconsin school chief over virus, aid
MADISON — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee questioned the state superintendent of schools on Tuesday about when schools will fully reopen to all students in person and whether more than $2.2 billion in federally allocated money is going to the right districts.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how Wisconsin's schools and the state education department have responded to it dominated the Department of Public Instruction hearing. The briefings are a chance for state agency leaders to discuss their spending proposals for the two-year period that begins in July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.