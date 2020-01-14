MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are introducing a package of bills that would impose tougher sanctions and sentences on criminals.

The legislation would require the Department of Corrections to recommend revoking a person’s extended supervision, parole or probation if he or she is charged with a crime; prohibit people convicted of violent crimes from finishing probation early; and block violent criminals from participating in early release programs.

