MADISON (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch is suing the Wisconsin Elections Commission seeking to suspend the guidance the agency gave to local election clerks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit by the former lieutenant governor comes after the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau issued a report last month that said it found no evidence of any fraud in the state’s 2020 election, but did make dozens of recommendations on improving how elections are run.
