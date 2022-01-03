Welcome to 2022, and Happy New Year to one and all! Reflecting back on the past year, what I learned is that there is much wisdom to be taken from the high school and college athletes here in the Bay Area. In 2021 they reminded us of the value of pushing on and nudging for an extra kick or lift even in the most challenging of moments. Which brings me to several of these athletes, whose words can inspire any time.

"Always do your best and always push yourself to be better. But at the same time don't take it too seriously. Don't be too hard on yourself if you don't do as good as you had hoped. Go into every practice and every season with a positive mindset and a positive attitude. And at the end of the day have fun because that's what it's all about -- enjoy it while it lasts because you're going to miss it when it's over." - Abby Lahti, South Shore High School.

