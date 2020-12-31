“Happy New Year!” These are words we have been looking forward to saying for MONTHS now. I believe it is unanimous; 2020 was one for the record books, and not in a good way. That said, you may have noticed that although 2021 is finally here, so is the virus. I realize no one really thought that we would wake up on Jan. 1 to a COVID-free world, but still. It’s an underwhelming start, and we have a long winter ahead of us.
So how do we avoid crashing when our aspirations for the shiny New Year ahead meet up with the still-very-real-pandemic? I spend a lot of time teaching folks mindfulness skills, which is to say, how to stay more focused in the present rather than the past or future, and there is a lot to be said for that. This is one of those times, however, when a little future focus may do us some good. Cue our fancy, future oriented minds!
