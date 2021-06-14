AustinColumn

Endurance events have long captured the imagination of cycling fans, from popular races like the Tour de France (first run in 1903) to more obscure races like Iditabike and the Tour Divide. Here, racers line up for the inaugural Chequamegon 100 in 2010. (Contributed photo)

Saturday morning nearly 100 people set off on the annual Tour Divide. It usually starts in Banff, Alberta but this year started on the Canadian border (due to COVID and border-crossing uncertainties) and will finish at the Mexican border staying close to the Continental Divide the whole route. It's old school — there are no entry fees, no prizes, no support, very little organization of any kind and it's on gravel (or dirt) roads as much as possible. The clock starts when you leave the start and doesn't stop until you finish. There are no stages or rest days. You can ride as long as you want before you take a break which leads to strange things like racers taking refuge in outhouses while storm clouds loom — and then they decide to just sleep overnight inside. The Tour Divide is longer (in distance) than the Tour de France (Tour Divide: 2,500 miles, Tour de France 2,100) but will, if history repeats, be about a week shorter (for the winner).

How many of you out there have done a 50-mile ride? Century (100 miles)? Double century? Personally I haven't done a double century but I've ridden a century enough times to know that a double would be rough. I'd wager that if you have done a double you took a rest day or two (or week or month) after it. Now take the record time for the Tour Divide which is just shy of 14 days (the record was set in 2016) and divide that by 2,700 (the length of the race that year) and it comes out close to the equivalent of riding a double century every day for two weeks. No rest days (sometimes just an outhouse floor for sleep), no massages, nobody to fix your flat tire. Keep in mind that they're riding up and down the Rocky Mountains. Now consider a slower racer that takes twice as long to finish: you're still riding a century a day through the Rockies for almost a month straight. The race started last Friday and as I write, the leader is already 534 miles into it. If interested you can follow the race at trackleaders.com.

