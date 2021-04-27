Packers Rodgers Future Football

 In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers "for the foreseeable future" one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP's potential successor.

"Aaron's our guy," Gutekunst said Monday in his pre-draft Zoom session with reporters. "He's going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future. We're excited about kind of the things we're going to try to accomplish here over the next couple years."

