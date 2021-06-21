The Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission will be continuing control efforts for Dalmatian toadflax, leafy and cypress spurge, purple loosestrife, wild parsnip, garlic mustard, teasel, yellow iris and non-native phragmites in Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, and Iron counties in 2021. Work will take place from June through September, primarily within road rights-of-way. Control efforts include manual removal, spot applications of herbicide and biological control for spurge and loosestrife.
Non-native invasive species can harm native ecosystems across the landscape. Some invasive species can also harm wildlife, livestock and humans. The sap of leafy and cypress spurge contains a compound that can be toxic to deer and cattle (though they usually avoid them), and spurge can displace native plants and forage. Purple loosestrife and non-native phragmites threaten wetlands and coastal estuaries by displacing native plants and reducing diversity. Garlic mustard outcompetes many native plant species and has been observed more frequently in recent years in the Northwoods. Yellow iris can expand quickly, forming dense monotypic stands that replace and crowd out valuable native aquatic plants. Exposure to the sap of wild parsnip can lead to a condition called phytophotodermatitis, caused by chemicals in the sap that make the exposed skin of humans and animals hyper-sensitive to sunlight. This can result in mild to severe rashes, blistering and skin discoloration that may last several months.
