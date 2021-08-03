Police line

A Glidden woman who was arrested early Friday after police were called to a report of a stabbing on Bay Road is being held in the Ashland County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

No charges have yet been filed against Barbara Uckerman, 55, but police called the incident in which she was arrested an attempted homicide. Uckerman’s bond was set at a Monday hearing.

